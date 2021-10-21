Shelter Island Reporter Calendar: 0ct. 21

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

Shelter Island Sports Skills Program, boys and girls aged 5-11. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s 9/14/21-10/28/21, 4- 5:30 p.m., $20 per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Paper Skeletons – Take and Make Design and decorate your own paper skeleton. A perfect Halloween decoration that you can make your own. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Popsicle Stick Spider Webs, 4-5 p.m. (In Person) Craft your own web of mystery (and fake spiders) to bring some extra spookiness to your life. This is a fun, easy craft for all. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Spooky Story Time, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. (In Person) Dress up in your spookiest costume and join Sara for some of her favorite spooky books. Space is limited so remember to register early at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

Cauldron Slime, 4-5 p.m (In Person) Come create your own glow-in-the-dark slime in your very own mini-cauldron. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Yarn Pumpkins – Take and Make Yarn pumpkins are a simple, yet pleasing fall craft project for your table or mantle.Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

Introduction to Buddhism w/ Charles Huschle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 21, 28, and Nov. 4 (Zoom) In this wide-ranging three-part course, Charles Huschle will cover the history of basic Buddhism, practical methods of reducing suffering (in one’s own life and the lives of others), various schools of thought and practices, the Four Noble Truths, the meaning of “enlightenment” and much more. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

Mocktails and Murder: A Jazz Age Mystery, 7 p.m. (In Person) The murder mystery game is set in 1920’s New York City. Enjoy mocktails and refreshments. Dress up in your 1920’s finery and help solve the mystery.Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Shakespeare in Community Online: The Merry Wives of Windsor, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Shakespeare’s comedy of love and marriage, jealousy, and social class features Sir John Falstaff who woos married women in search of financial advantage. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

Mystery Book Club: Talking to the Dead by Harry Bingham, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) A thrilling novel that introduces a modern rookie cop with a past that is as intriguing as the crimes she investigates. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Bat Candies Take and Make Using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo Cookies, and candy eyeballs you’ll be able to design your own spooktacular bats. Visit library.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, October 21, 9 to 10 a.m. Public meetings will be conducted in Town Hall and also via ZOOM conference. [email protected] for zoom link. All In-Person attendees must be vaccinated for admittance into the Board Room.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, October 22, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fire District Monthly meeting, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, October 26, 1 to 3 p.m.ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, October 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.