How to register for the Nov. 9 booster vaccination event at Shelter Island School

The Town has released more information on the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination event to administer booster shots and how to register to receive the inoculations.

Below is the Town’s statement, which can also be found on its website at https://www.shelterislandtown.us/

On Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island school, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will be providing Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots by reservation only.



Before you register for your booster dose please read the following:



1. The booster being offered is Pfizer-BioNTech. According to the CDC you can “Mix and Match” vaccines but you should read the CDC guidance provided in the this link: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html



2. Confirm that your 2nd dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was on or before April 25, 2021, 6 months and two weeks before the booster vaccine date of November 9, 2021. If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it must have been on or before August 26, 2021.



3. Bring your vaccine card with you. The booster dose will be added to your current vaccine card for future reference and/or verification. If you absolutely cannot find your card, a new card can be prepared, but it will take more time for you and for the staff that day.



• Select the link below to register for the Pfizer-BioNTech on November 9, 2021 at the Shelter Island School.



• Note you must select November 9 to enter your data at: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/SBSHCOVID19VaccineCommunityPOD

@stonybrookmedicine.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/



