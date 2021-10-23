News from Goat Hill

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A visit to GBCC

Goat Hill members made the annual journey to play Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC). We lucked out on the weather, and a great time was had by all. Thanks again GBCC for having us. See you next year.

Sag Harbor State Golf Course

The Sag Harbor State Golf Course, located in the Barcelona Neck Natural Preserve, has challenged us Goat hill members to a tournament. At this time we are in the planning stage. The tournament will be played at their location and sometime in November. We are looking for 18 players with handicap and would have a shotgun start with food and drink to follow. This used to be a tradition in the past and it would be great to get it started again. Stay tuned for more details to follow.

Member Closing Meeting

Sunday October 24th at 2pm. Since the restaurant is closed it’s a BYOB event. Please come and show your support and get the latest update on the status of the club and what future events and projects are on the docket. See you there.

Halloween Party at Goat Hill

Saturday October 30th. 6-10pm. Food catered by Pepe of Stars (6-7:30). DJ and a costume contest. 1st place – $300, 2nd -$200 and 3rd – $100. So get your tickets ($30) at the pro shop or email at [email protected] This is a BYOB event, but the club will provide ice, mixers and soda. So get your costume ready and purchase your tickets, as we are limiting the event to 100. See you there.

GBCC Info

Website – shelterislandcc.org

Pro Shop – 749-0416

Questions, Comments and Suggestions — [email protected]

Attitude makes the difference.