Dering Harbor bars access to hydrants by contractors

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

The Village of Dering Harbor, which has contracted with Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) since 2019 to manage their water supply, has notified a local contractor that accessing water supplies from SCWA’s hydrant in the Village is forbidden.

Resident John Colby notified Village officials on Oct. 18 that he had seen and photographed a truck from East End Pest Control drawing water from one of the Village’s fire hydrants on the corner of Manhanset and Dering Woods roads.

Mr. Colby said he questioned the contractor, who stated that he had permission from SCWA to extract water. “When told this was Village water, he retorted that we should call SCWA to find out,” Mr. Colby said in his note to Village officials.

The Suffolk County Water Authority, as a routine practice, issues permits to certain contractors to draw water from distribution systems that they manage, according to Mayor Patrick Parcells.

However, Mr. Parcells said in a letter to Village residents, “when we negotiated our contract with the SCWA, I had that provision in the contract removed. The permits issued by the SCWA to contractors specifically exclude the Village of Dering Harbor as a site for contractors to draw water for their tankers. We will not and do not allow any contractor to access our water distribution system.”

Mr. Parcells said that the SCWA has contacted the pest control company reminding them that they are not authorized to draw water from the Village system.

“East End Pest Control was cheating,” Mr. Parcells said. “I have called this contractor and will make sure that there is no misunderstanding regarding their rights of access to hydrants in the Village.”

He called upon residents to report to the Village clerk or the mayor if anyone should observe a contractor accessing Village water.