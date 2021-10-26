Town Board votes to go above state’s limit on tax raise

The Shelter Island Town Board. From left, Councilman Albert Dickson, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, Supervisor Gerry Siller and Councilman Jim Colligan.

The Town Board, at its regular meeting on Friday, Oc.t 22, voted unanimously on a resolution to go above the state’s mandate that limits a raise in taxes by municipalities to 2% above its current budget.

By state law, municipalities can go beyond the mandated cap only if 60 percent of elected officials vote to do so.

It is not an unusual move, with many governments voting to increase taxes above the state’s mandate. The Town Board’s proposed budget for 2022 calls for a 3.92% raise.

A public hearing on the budget proposal is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at Town Hall.

In other business: The board voted unanimously on a resolution to accept the state’s mandate to observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

Next June 19 will be a paid holiday for town employees; all town offices will be closed except the Highway and Police Departments, and the town will no longer observe Lincoln’s birthday as a holiday, since, as the resolution states, it “has been absorbed by President’s Day.”

The Board voted unanimously on a several appointments: Phil DiOrio was appointed chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals; Thomas Graffagnino was appointed as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals; Elizabeth Bishop was appointed to the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board; and Lisa Shaw was appointed to the Water advisory Committee.

“