Halloween plans for Saturday and Sunday — Keeping the holiday safe, not scary

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Boys and girls on the Island won’t have to resort to tricks this Halloween, as plenty of treats will be distributed to celebrate the holiday.

The library has drawn up a map of places where treats will be available on Saturday in driveways to allow for safe social distancing (rain date Sunday).

Stop by the library to pick up the map listing 10 sites, including the Historical Society and Quinipet, where little ghosts and goblins will be welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Island Fire Department’s official Halloween Day parade kicks off on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Following the parade, refreshments will be served at the Firehouse and trick or treaters are welcome to visit the PTSA Trunk or Treat at the School parking lot.

Spooky cars will serve treats from their trunks. Then children go to Smith Street, where households will be handing out treats organized by the local good witches.

The street will be closed to traffic for safety.