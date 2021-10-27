Island braces for powerful nor’easter winds today

West Neck Road, Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

After a thorough soaking from torrential rains Tuesday, and flooding in many areas, Shelter Island is bracing today for what the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling a “High Wind Warning” from now until 2 p.m.

The forecast is for a typical October nor’easter. The rain is expected to taper off to showers this morning, but there will be steady winds from the north at 26 to 34 mph, gusting as high as 55 mph, according to the NWS.

There was flooding yesterday and over night in “the usual spots,” Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said early Wednesday morning, such as on Midway and West Neck roads and roadways near the water. This was especially true at yesterday’s high tides, which came between 4 and 5 o’clock during the morning and evening.

Flooded docks along Bridge Street Tuesday. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The situation early Wednesday morning was concerning, Mr. Sherman said, since the morning high tide would also be powered by high winds. Barricades and cones had been put down at the most sensitive spots on the Island by the Police Department last night to divert traffic, he said.

The Silver Beach lagoon overflowed its banks yesterday. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

No power outages have been reported by PSEG, and no major trees were downed, Mr. Sherman reported, just some tree branches.

Today, he said, would be a test to see how the Island fared in the face of the powerful winds out of the north.