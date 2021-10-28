Shelter Island Reporter calendar: Oct. 28, 2021

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]us.

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

Cauldron Slime, 4-5 p.m (In Person, library) Come create your own glow-in-the-dark slime in your very own mini-cauldron. Visit silibrary.org to register for this event.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Trick or Treat Map -Stop by the library to pick up a map of driveway sites welcoming Trick or Treaters 2-4 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

Fire Dept. Halloween Parade – Center Firehouse, 4 p.m., followed by refreshments, School and Smith Street Trick or Treating.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Old Timers Softball Game – Honoring Nicholas G. Morehead. Fiske Field 1 p.m. For information contact [email protected]

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

Yarn Pumpkins – Take and Make A simple, yet pleasing fall craft project for your table or mantle. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Introduction to Buddhism w/ Charles Huschle, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 (Zoom) In this wide-ranging three-part course, Charles Huschle will cover the history of basic Buddhism, practical methods of reducing suffering (in one’s own life and the lives of others), various schools of thought and practices, the Four Noble Truths, the meaning of “enlightenment” and much more. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

Bat Candies Take and Make Using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo Cookies, and candy eyeballs you’ll be able to design your own spooktacular bats. Visit library.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Friday Night Dialogue – Jennifer Maxson: More Skin in the Game, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Jenifer Maxson’s humorous exploration of white privilege, racism, equality and the dangerously short supply of truth in contemporary America. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board via ZOOM, Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

Contact Jane Roberts, [email protected]

West Neck Water District, Friday, Oct. 29, 3 to 4 p.m.

West Neck Water District, Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 to 10 a.m.

WMAC, Monday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

ELECTION DAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Tuesday, Nov. 2

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1 to 3 p.m.