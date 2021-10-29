Halloween is here at Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

Be at the clubhouse for the second annual Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30.

There will be a DJ mixing it up, a full dance floor and a costume contest with $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third.

There have already been 40 tickets sold, so get yours at the pro shop next Saturday or text Gordon at 631-566-1051. This is a BYOB event, but we will provide ice, soda and mixers. Also, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a food buffet from Pepe at STARs.

As with all our events, any proceeds go back to Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) to help maintain, preserve and make golf affordable for all. The board members would like to thank all our members and guests for a great 2021 season. See you all at the Halloween party. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CLOSING MEETING

Last Sunday the closing was held for all SICC members. Four existing Board members were reelected: Jim Buckland, Jim Gereghty, Julia Best and Karen Gibbs.

Also, a new board member, Linda Springer, was elected to replace an existing, vacant one-year term. Congratulations to all Board members, and thanks for the service. The Board stays pretty much intact and has much to do before the next season.

The 120-year-celebration continues through September 2022, so keep an eye out for some exciting events next year. The 120 Club has raised a net of approximately $47,000 this year and the use of proceeds will go to fix up the practice facility and start a learn-to-golf program.

A separate committee will be established to manage the spending of the funds and see that the above mentioned objectives are hit. Thanks everyone who participated.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, questions or suggestions — [email protected]

Attitude makes the difference.