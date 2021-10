Empty dugouts today at Fiske Filed. (Credit: Reporter file.)

The annual Shelter Island Old Timers Softball Game, scheduled for today at 1 p.m. at Fiske Field, has been cancelled due to the weather.

The game, this year honoring Nick Morehead, has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at 11 a.m.

The game will not be at Fiske Field, but at the softball field behind the school by the tennis courts.