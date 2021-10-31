Shelter Island Historical Society celebrates Día de los Muertos

Busy celebrating Día de los Muertos and having fun at the History Center on Saturday (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Día de los Muertos celebration at The History Center Saturday was a great success, with folks attending to recognize one of the important dates in many Hispanic cultures.

Folks enjoyed good fellowship and participated in the tradition of decorating frames for photos of their loved ones who have passed away.

The Shelter Island Historical Society, in partnership with Maria’s Kitchen, presented the evening, where The Disney film “Coco” was shown and discussed.

Below, more photos by Adam Bundy of the event.