Court to review Town documents in Freedom of Information case

An acting justice of the New York State Supreme Court issued an order on Oct. 29 requiring that documents, requested by Shelter Island resident Michael G. Gaynor, from various past and present Town officials, of both political parties, provide a legal document to the Court, a log that lists the requested documents and the reason each was denied.

In his decision, Justice John H. Rouse ordered the case adjourned to Dec. 15 for a court inspection of those documents along with specifying the authority for the denial.

The information provided can’t be disclosed to anyone except the Court.