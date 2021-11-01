Shelter Island’s traditional Halloween celebration parades through the Center

Some people wore masks in the Center,, and not just as a public health measure. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island’s Halloween Parade made a bright, happy comeback on Sunday, with witches, goblins and characters of all ages, ghoulish and grand, marching from the Center Firehouse down North Ferry Road to Wilson Circle and back.

After the pandemic had shut it down, the day for kids, parents and friends to strut their stuff came back in style on a perfect autumn day.

At the Firehouse, volunteers and the Auxiliary served up hot dogs and macaroni and cheese. Then it was off to Smith Street for the traditional trick or treating.

Below are some sights of the day. Photos by Ambrose Clancy.

The Fabian family, formerly of the Island, now living in Greenport, came back for one of their favorite Island days. From left, back row, Vladimir, Wilber and Jenifer. Front row, twins Dylan and Mathias, 7, and Valentina, 9.

NASA astronaut Jimbo Theinert dropped in.

Full of joy on a special day.

I’m lookin’ at you.

Jeanne Merkel is in a well-planned disguise for the day.