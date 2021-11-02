Meager haul on opening day for scallops

Once a bustling place on opening day, the Town landing at Congdon’s Creek was silent and deserted Monday morning. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The Town dock at Congdon Creek on Shelter Island has been a gathering place for bayman departing before dawn on the first Monday in November for generations, seeking to be the first to harvest on opening day for bay scallops.

But for the third year in a row, most of the adult scallops died in the heat of the summer, likely killed by some combination of disease and high water temperatures. Then last week, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation temporarily closed several prime scalloping spots due to the recent rain and the threat of harmful runoff.

On Monday morning, the handful of Shelter Island boats with culling boards installed were still in their slips. Only one had dredges aboard, and at 8:30 a.m. it still hadn’t moved.

Shelter Island bayman Sawyer Clark goes fishing most days, but not for bay scallops on Monday. He’s been hearing about the die-off of this year’s adult scallops since August, and held out no hope for a miracle.

“I fished today, one of my friends went scalloping for three hours and has two scallops,” he reported.

Charlie Manwaring, owner of Southold Fish Market, opened the entire day’s catch of bay scallops single-handed, in a fraction of the time it took bayman Tim Sweat to harvest them. An entire day of battling the wind and empty dredges produced two bushels of scallops for Mr. Sweat to unload at Southold Fish Market.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” the bayman said. “It was a very long day.”

Charlie Manwaring, owner of Southold Fish Market opening the entire day’s catch of bay scallops. (Credit: Charity Robey)

“He’ll be rewarded for it,” said Manwaring.

A customer stopping by said they were the first scallops he’d seen anywhere, and that it was just good to see scallops on opening day.

“It’s more than I had last year,” Manwaring said. “But I’m having tuna for dinner.”