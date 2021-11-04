Afternoon appointments available for COVID booster shots set for Nov. 9 at school

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is coordinating a booster inoculation event to be administered at Shelter Island School on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Anyone with proof that they’ve received inoculations of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on or before April 28, 2021 and are at least 65-years-old can register to receive a booster shot.

To register, go to the Town’s website at shelterislandtown.us. The Town’s Senior Services department is available to help those who might have difficulty navigating the online registration. Call 631-749-1059.

Plans call for up to 600 booster shots to be administered and 472 people have already registered. Appointments were still available between 1:50 and 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Town officials were planning to send out forms to registrants this week that have to be filled out and brought to the school on the day the shots are being administered, Ms. Brach-Williams said.

COVID cases among Islanders remain stable with 83 case reported since the pandemic began to be tracked in March 2020, Ms. Brach-Williams said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Suffolk County has continued to see a decline in new cases, this week reporting the positivity rate of COVID cases has declined to 2.3%, down from 2.6% last week.