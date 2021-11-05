Obituary: Jacqueline Loconsolo Gates

Jacqueline Loconsolo Gates passed away at her home in Woodlawn Park, N.J on Wednesday, Nov. 3, surrounded by family.

She was a “summer kid” and then a long-time, part-time resident of Shelter Island with her husband, Robert Gates.

A wake will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Trinka-Faustini funeral home in Maywood, N.J

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Maywood.

A full obituary will appear in the Nov. 11 issue of the edition of the Reporter.