Jenifer’s Journal: Imperfect strangers

Jenifer Maxson. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

Harold: You sure have a way with people.

Maude: Well, they’re my species. — Harold and Maude (1971)

A little over three years ago, just before the 2018 mid-terms, P.P.P. (Political Polarization Paralysis) was taking serious hold of the country and old friends, parents and children, classmates, even bartenders and patrons, had stopped talking to one another if they happened to realize that they were on opposites sides of what had become the “great divide.”

No longer were political differences fodder for lively debate, or for family eye-rolling when Great Uncle Henry went off on a tangent at Thanksgiving dinner. No.

Something had happened to “opinions” — the dictionary says they’re “beliefs, ways of thinking about something” — those beliefs might be long- and strongly-held, but as with thinking in general, they’re usually fluid, subject to change, to growth, unless they mutate and congeal and harden into dogma.

Unless they become a litmus test that qualifies you, or not, for inclusion, or not, in one particular group. Unless they come to represent not just a way of thinking about things, but as a way of being, a personal identity, an at-risk autonomy, that must be defended at all costs.

That kind of mind-set is no longer open for discussion — there’s nothing to say. Real interaction can become barely possible at all, about the weather, the Yankees, the best route to Maine, if you know that the other person is the “other,” they became sudden strangers.

This was not your garden variety xenophobia — “fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners.” That kind of stranger is unknown to you, but now, this new kind may have a familiar face that you’ve known for years and it begins to feel like you’re living a real-life version of the “Invasion of the Body-Snatchers.”

By the fall of 2018, that’s how things in our nation had come to seem to me, with an indelible line drawn between opposing forces. It seemed horribly sad to me, not to mention un-American, that citizens didn’t feel comfortable enough, safe enough, to share their political views with one another.

But one evening, I found myself at the counter of The Islander paying my bill and chatting with a friendly acquaintance. I don’t even remember what she said, but it led me to blurt out, “Oh! I didn’t know you were a (political party)!” Instantaneously, right there at the counter, I found myself reassessing all I’d come to know about her. Me, too.

With the mid-terms coming up, my friend, Jeannie, and I decided to try and make a tiny, grassroots dent in what seemed an impenetrable wall of polarization. No easy task.

After a couple of months searching for willing participants who would represent the full spectrum of political positions, (some people said yes, then called back to say no), and having to field many less-than-positive responses including “Are you crazy?” and “Absolutely no way,” we finally put out a call in the Letters to the Editor section of this publication and managed to corral seven hearty souls for what we called our “Rectangular Roundtable.”

The deal was, we’d sit around my dining room table, each of us ready to fill five uninterrupted minutes with whatever views we had about what, by our lights, were the most pressing issues facing the country, the culture, whatever. There’d be no “feed-back” from the group either.

If you weren’t talking, you’d be listening, or at least pretending to be. When everybody was done, we’d break for refreshments. Except it turned out that after 40 minutes of straight sharing, nobody came into the kitchen to avail themselves of my lovely, if I must say so, spread.

They just sat there. And talked. Not friends, maybe, but not strangers, either. No minds were changed that afternoon, but opened a little? Maybe. Homo sapiens communicating.

A hopeful sign, but a fleeting one. Three years later, the wall is higher, wider and increasingly more dangerous.

In his New York Times Book Review of George Makari’s new book, “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia,” reviewer T.C. Williams quotes Makari: “The fear and hatred of strangers not only manifest[s] itself in pogroms and race riots, but also lurk[s] in seemingly reasonable places, inside the heart of society, perhaps inside of all hearts. Any quality that can reside in all of us necessarily ceases to be a pathology and simply becomes one more aspect of human nature.”

If, by “human nature,” the majority of us mean a nature that includes that intractable impulse to rout out the “other,” to conquer ‘em, kill ‘em, then obviously we’ve reached an evolutionary end point. That’s the real “great divide,” our definition of the term “human nature.”

It’s a species thing. Grow or go.