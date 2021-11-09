Jenifer’s Journal: Pirate season redux

In the Mildred Flower Hird Nature Preserve , aka, Fairytale Forest.. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

You will never look back on life and think, ‘I’ve spent too much time with my grandchildren.’ – Anonymous

Last Sunday, when the actual day itself crowned a weekend of marathon Halloween celebrations, a small, but intrepid crew was trekking into “Fairytale Forest,” aka the Mildred F. Hird Nature Preserve. They were armed with flashlights and a strange note, discovered weeks earlier, that instructed them to be at “the curve of the path in heart of the forest on All Hallow’s Eve.”

As was originally discussed in my column, “Pirate Season,” back in June, the season is coming to a close now, but not before those mysterious further instructions, found scrawled on the back of an ancient door (from an old ship’s cabin, no doubt), at the “curve of the path” last Sunday, along with six golden doubloons. According to those instructions, those six doubloons must be brought to the Tree of the 7th Doubloon at the Pirates’ Pond, by the turn of the tide, on the 27th day of the 11th month — which, strangely enough, turns out to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Then, on that day, having reached the furthest border of the season, all pirates hereabouts will hoist their anchors and set sail toward the southern seas.

This increased pirate activity seems somewhat coincidental to my becoming a grandparent some 17 years ago. Just another mystery, I guess. What’s much clearer to me is the fact that the longer I am a grandparent, the better I like it. I just wasn’t prepared for how much.

Both grandparents on my father’s side, and my mother’s father, died while I was still quite young. My remaining grandmother, Mary, was out of central casting: lovely, comfortably-built, with beautiful white hair piled high up in a pompadour. She was a kind, gentle, soft-spoken woman who baked like an angel, did good works in the community and, with her bonnet of silk lilacs set atop her white hair, became an iconic image for the parishioners at the Roslyn Methodist Church on Easter mornings.

I just didn’t know her very well. I think she was shy and perhaps felt uncomfortable talking about herself. I learned from my mother that she was an artist and a teacher. Sounds like we were kind of alike, she and I, and I wish I’d known her better.

All this reflection on grand-parenting put me in mind of what I’d heard mentioned somewhere once about different “grand-parenting styles,” so I poked around the internet a bit, and came up with the following, by Devin Kowalczyk on study.com:

“• A formal grandparent is one who follows appropriate and typical cultural expectations of grandparenting … like watching the grandchildren occasionally. They are there in the grandchildren’s lives, but not overly involved.

• The fun seeker is a grandparent who emphasizes entertainment. This is the fun grandparent who wants to go do fun things … and causes a whirlwind of adventures. This individual can have a lot or a little contact with the grandchild, there is no set amount.

• The reservoir of wisdom is the head of the family … typically a grandfather … the one everyone goes to for help with their issues…

• The distant figure is the grandparent who plays a limited role in the lives of grandchildren. This is the grandparent who only shows up on holidays or special occasions. They are family by blood, but you don’t really know who they are.

• The last is a surrogate parent, who is a grandparent who takes over for the parent.”

What am I? Mostly “fun-seeker,” I guess. My daughters, however, have their own categories. They tell me I’m a “sprinter,” high energy for relatively short periods of time, while their respective mothers-in-law are both more the lower-key, “long-distance” kind.

Well, I don’t know about that, but I do know that I’m very fond of my co-grandmas. They’re both beautiful, smart, multi-talented and loving. One’s specialty is travel. She’s been all over and now lives most of the year in Italy, and my teen grandkids have been able to visit her there. The other is a wonderful hostess and a fabulous cook. Memory-makers, both of them. My specialty? Stories, I guess.

I’m beginning to think, for all the craziness abroad in the land, we may be living in a golden age of grand-parenting. We’ve never been more needed, we’ve never had more ways to connect, and we can create our own “grand-parenting styles,” thank you. For better or worse, I think we’re letting our grandchildren know us, and we’re learning about ourselves, too.

Recently, my college-bound grandson gave me a peek at one of his college essays. He starts out talking about me. Me! And about Pirate Season.