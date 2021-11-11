Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 –

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Leaf Covered Hedgehogs (Take and Make) When you think of fall do you think hedgehogs? These prickly little creatures love leaves and the one you’ll make is absolutely covered in them. Your kit contains everything you need (except scissors) to bring your hedgehog to life. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 6:30 p.m. (In Person) Mario Kart gaming session with plenty of snacks. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 –

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Clamshell Mosaics: This kit will teach you how to create beautiful mosaic artwork using paint and clamshells. You will need a hammer (and adult supervision) to break the clamshells. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

DIY Stress Ball, 3 p.m. (In Person) Feeling stressed? Need something to keep you occupied? Come make your own stress ball to keep calm and relieve tension. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Guess the Gross, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Are you brave enough to taste the crazy concoctions we’ve put together and figure out what they’re made out of? No hints. No mercy. Get ready for weird, wacky, and undeniably gross. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Virtual Concert by Linda Bonaccorso at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. 6 PM. Gospel Music, Hymns and Contemporary Christian Music will be featured. Visit sipchurch.org for the link. Donations accepted to provide for the Maureen’s Haven Ministry of the SI Presbyterian church. Donate online at the church website.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Friday Night Dialogue: Jeffrey Sussman – “Holocaust Fighters: Boxers, Resisters, and Avengers,” 7 p.m. (Zoom) Holocaust Fighters is a fascinating account of the many ways people resisted the Nazis and provides moving portrayals of the resilience of the human spirit even in the face of incredible horrors. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 –

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Paper Leaf Wreath – Take and Make Craft, Make a wreath that celebrates the season with fall foliage. Just in time for Thanksgiving. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Caitlin Petre, All the News That’s Fit to Click: How Metrics Are Transforming the Work of Journalists

Friday Night Dialogue, 7:00 p.m. (Zoom) Caitlin Petre looks behind the scenes at The New York Times and Gawker as well as a leading news analytics company to explore the influence that performance metrics have on the work of journalism. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS/EVENTS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

VETERAN’S DAY OBSERVANCE, Thursday, November 11, Legion Post 281/Shelter Island Community Center, 10 AM.

TOWN BOARD MEETING, Friday, November 12, 4:30 – 5:30 PM

DERING HARBOR TRUSTEES, Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m., Village Hall

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD, Monday, November 15, 8:30 – 9:30 AM

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE, Monday, November 15, 2:00 – 4:00 PM

RECREATION COMMITTEE MEETING, Monday, November 15, 5:15 – 6:15 PM, American Legion

SHORELINE ACCESS TASK FORCE VIA ZOOM, Tuesday, November 16, 9:00 – 10:00 AM

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, November 16, 1:00 – 3:00 PM

ZBA HEARING, Wednesday, November 17, 7:30 – 9:30 PM

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Thursday, November 18, 9:00 – 10:00 AM, via ZOOM.