High winds bring power outages to Island

Police barricade at the corner of West Neck and Shore roads this afternoon. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A hit-and-run storm of heavy winds and torrential rains struck the Island earlier this afternoon, bringing down power lines and producing electric outages.

“Five large trees came down in 15 minutes,” said Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman.

At 4 p.m., PSEG was reporting 532 Island customers without power. PSEG said all power would be restored no later than 10 p.m.

Mr. Sherman said the largest tree was on West Neck Road, which was blown down and crashed through primary electric wires. Power was out in the West Neck and Hilo areas.

Other trees came down on Ram Island Road, Mr. Sherman said. Tuthill Drive and Burro Hall Lane were also affected by outages, Mr. Sherman said.