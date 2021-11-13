Fierce, fast-moving storm blows through Island

The storm approaches Shelter Island at about 4 p.m,. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

For the second time within two days, a fast-moving and powerful storm with thunder and lightning blew through Shelter Island.

Heavy rain and winds gusting up to 50 mph were reported, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman said at about 4:30 p.m., after the main thrust of the storm had blown through, that at least two large trees had blown down, one on West Neck Road near the golf course and another in Silver Beach that fell into wires. Police were on the scene there, Mr. Sherman said.

Tree split just at the edge of the Shelter Island Country Club golf course. (Credit: Susie Dempsey)

Once the storm tracked farther east, in just a matter of minutes the skies cleared, the wind slacked off and the rain became showery, with few downpours.

At 6:30 p.m, PSEG was reporting 114 Islanders without power from downed lines.

Calm after the storm. West Neck Creek, looking south toward Shell Beach.

(Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The forecast tonight, according to the NWS is for mostly clear skies with winds from the west at 17 to 23 mph and gusting to 37 mph.

The Reporter will bring more news as warranted.