(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

On Sunday, Oct. 31, at the 9:30 a.m. Mass, 29 children of Our Lady of the Isle Parish’s Religious Education program were costumed, some as favorite saints, in honor of All Saints Day.

Front row, from left: Sena Shields, Juliette Cox, Savannah Cox, Bella Cronin, Angela Lopez Guzman, Brookelyn Gulluscio, Sebastian Rando, Sloane Katta, Charlie Katta.

Second row: Vincent Rando, Ariana Frausto, Noah Lava, A. J. Rando, Marco Shields, Joseph Rasmussen, Amara Cajamarca Goodale, Elana Wright, and Brooke Kestler.

Third row: Thomas Beckwith, Makayla Cronin, Alexis Bartilucci, Kenny Gurney. Back row: Dulce Carbajal, Danielle Rasmussen, Rosie Hanley, Regina Kolmogorova, Johnny Gurney, Rafael Carbajal and Abraham Roig.