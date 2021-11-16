COVID on the rise on Island: Two students among new cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

The number of Islanders contracting COVID-19 is on the rise, going up over the last two weeks.

Police Chief Jim Read, the Island’s emergency management coordinator, said the number of cases were up by five over last week, for a total of 89 reported cases since the pandemic began to be tracked in March 2020.

Of the five new cases, two students at Shelter Island School tested positive for the virus, one last Wednesday and one last Friday.

The Suffolk County positivity rate is 3.7%. Last week that number was 2.78%. In early September the County positivity rate was 4.85%, and then dropped to a low of 2.31% on Oct. 30.

The new numbers reported this week are being closely watched by town officials. “It’s definitely starting to trend up,” Chief Read said.