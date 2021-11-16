One serious injury from a fall, two arrests reported by police

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

On Monday, Nov. 15, Shelter Island Police Department officers and Emergency Medical Services volunteers were dispatched to aid a 68-year-old man who had fallen from a ladder at a residence.

When the first responders arrived, they found the man unconscious on the ground. An EMS ambulance transported the man to the Westmoreland Airstrip for a Suffolk County Police medevac helicopter, and he was taken to University Hospital at Stony Brook.

The victim, who had been working on the roof of the residence repairing storm-related damage, remains, police said, “in extremely critical condition.”

The accident is being investigated by the Shelter Island and Southold Police departments, and the cause is believed to be accidental and non-criminal.

The Police Department made two arrests last week. One person was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree and another was charged with trespassing.

Joseph M. Governale, 26, of St. James, NY., was arrested on Nov. 9 at 12:15 p.m. and charged with trespassing after police said he “did knowingly enter or remain unlawfully upon a premise where he was hunting.”

Mr. Governale was processed, released on a desk appearance ticket, and directed to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court on a future date.

Oscar Arnulfo Duran Parada, 37, of Shelter Island, was arrested at 31 South Ferry Road at about 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021 for harassment after a police investigation .

Mr. Duran Parada was processed, arraigned and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.