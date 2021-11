Gillian P. Johnson of Shelter Island died at her home on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was 85 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.