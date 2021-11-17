Islander succumbs to injuries after fall on Monday

(Credit: Reporter file photo)



The Shelter Island Police Department reported that Steven William Dickerson, 68, of Shelter Island, died on Tuesday after falling from a roof on Monday.



Mr. Dickerson was found by police officers and Emergency Medical Services volunteers unconscious on the ground near a ladder, police reported.

He had been working on the roof of an Island residence repairing storm-related damage. He was transported to Westmoreland’s airstrip for a medevac by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.



Police reported that Mr. Dickerson succumbed to his injures in the hospital at 2:16 p.m., Tuesday.



The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the death, and the investigation remains pending the Medical Examiner’s findings.