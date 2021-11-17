Shelter Island Library calls for nominations

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Library Board President Jo-Ann Robotti has announced that three seats on the library’s Board of Trustees will be up for election by the membership at the January annual meeting. The deadline for candidates to file applications is Friday, Dec. 17.

Three current trustees will be standing for re-election for the three seats this year.

The board is charged with the library’s governance, including setting policy, exercising fiduciary responsibility, overseeing and evaluating programs and services, maintaining the facility and supporting its operations.

Because of the library’s small staff and tight operating budget, it is a working board and each member contributes specific skills.

In 2011 the library’s bylaws were amended to open the board to election by cardholder residents, 18 years of age or older, and increased the number of trustees to 13. A fact sheet, “How You Can Serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees,” is available at the library or on the library’s website — shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Applications or letters of intent should be sent to the Nominating Committee in care of the library at P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or emailed to [email protected].

The Shelter Island Library is one of the oldest libraries in the state. Predating the New York Public Library, it was founded in 1885.