Shelter Island Calendar: Nov. 18, 2021

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS

FOR CHILDREN –

Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 –

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Clamshell Mosaics: This kit will teach you how to create beautiful mosaic artwork using paint and clamshells. You will need a hammer (and adult supervision) to break the clamshells. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Guess the Gross, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Are you brave enough to taste the crazy concoctions we’ve put together and figure out what they’re made out of? No hints. No mercy. Get ready for weird, wacky, and undeniably gross. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Make Your Own Pirate Map, 1:00 p.m. (In Person) Have you ever wanted to sail the seas with your pirate crew, but you forgot your map? Well fear not – We’re going to make our own; from aging the paper to charting our own course, you’ll leave here with a map unlike any other. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Sensory Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (In Person)

Come to the library and enjoy some developmental toys and have fun with friends. There are separate sensory bins for each child, so be sure to register ahead of time to reserve your spot. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

DIY Caramel Popcorn, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Caramel popcorn? Oh, yes. But wait, don’t you need a stove to make caramel? Not this time. Using an easy recipe, make your own caramel-esque popcorn. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Paper Leaf Wreath – Take and Make Craft, Make a wreath that celebrates the season with fall foliage. Just in time for Thanksgiving.Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Caitlin Petre, All the News That’s Fit to Click: How Metrics Are Transforming the Work of Journalists

Friday Night Dialogue, 7:00 p.m. (Zoom) Caitlin Petre looks behind the scenes at The New York Times and Gawker as well as a leading news analytics company to explore the influence that performance metrics have on the work of journalism. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Chess Club Organizational Meeting, 10:00 a.m. (In Person) A group is considering starting a chess club at the library but need to know who is interested and what they expect from the club: when it should meet, how it will operate, etc. Come discuss what you would like to see in a chess club. Players of all levels are invited. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Shakespeare in Community Online: Pericles, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Seldom staged, Pericles is considered one of Shakespeare’s ‘problem plays.’ Subjects include the Middle East, refugees, perilous sea crossings, and sex trafficking. However, it is also a play about healing, redemption and reconciliation. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Mystery Book Club: A Foreign Country by: Charles Cumming, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)Thomas Kell is a disgraced MI6 officer who has been tossed out of the service. When the incoming head of MI6 is kidnapped off the streets of Paris, Kell is given a chance to redeem himself by finding her at any cost. His search leads him to France and Tunisia and he uncovers a conspiracy that could have dire consequences for Britain and its allies. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Make Your Own Charcuterie Board, 2 p.m. (In Person) Learn to make pimiento cheese for the board and to put together a delicious assortment of goodies for your holiday enjoyment. Please note that enrollment is limited so please sign up early. There is a $20 charge for this program payable at the Circulation Desk upon registration. Masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THE LIBRARY IS CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Shelter Island Turkey Plunge, 11:00 am, at Crescent Beach. Rain, Snow, or Shine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS/EVENTS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Thursday, November 18, 9:00 – 10:00 AM, via ZOOM.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING, Monday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Main Firehouse.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, November 23, 1 to 3 p.m.