Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Steven William Dickerson

Steven William Dickerson of Shelter Island died tragically on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was 68 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow at Emily French Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281 or Mashomack Preserve Nature Conservancy would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.