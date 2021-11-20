A heavenly delight

A partial eclipse of the moon, one of the longest in centuries, seen Thursday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Something extremely rare and beautiful appeared in the skies above Shelter Island on Thursday and Friday nights.

A partial lunar eclipse, the longest in 580 years, according to Space.Com, could be clearly seen, as the moon was partially obscured by the Earth’s shadow.

One of the brightest full moons of the year, November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Native American people gave the November full moon that name because, the Almanac says, it is the time “when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Below is November’s full moon rising over Bug Light yesterday evening. Photos by Adam Bundy.