It ain’t over until … Recount in Town Council election

One race for a four-year seat on the Town Council is still in the hands of the Suffolk County Board of Elections nearly three weeks after Election Day.

The Nov. 2 totals of in-person, early balloting and write-ins were finalized this week showing Republican Meg Larsen defeating Democrat Brett Surerus by just six votes. But a State law requires a recount of that election.

The law, which went into effect in January, triggers a recount “where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less; or where the margin of victory is 0.5% or less …”

The Suffolk Board of Elections is now required by the legislation to “conduct a full manual recount of all ballots.”

Shelter Island Republican Party Chairman Gary Blados said he believes the recount will happen soon, but final results won’t be in the books until after Thanksgiving. “If there’s a vote that switches either way,” Mr. Blados said, “I believe that’s within the realm of possibility. But having a swing of seven, I’m confident the results will hold.”

Mr. Blados added, “I believe that accurate and fair results are paramount for the voter to ensure there is trust in the process and among our elected representatives. I will do everything in my power to ensure our candidate, Meg Larsen, is represented to the best of our ability.”

Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek said, “I have faith in our election officials to follow New York State law, and we look forward to the results once they are finalized and certified.”