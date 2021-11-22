Complete obituary: Steven William Dickerson

Steven William Dickerson, lifelong Shelter Island resident, died tragically on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. He was 68 years old.

Steve was born on June 8, 1953 in Greenport to Geraldine (nee Shine) and William G. Dickerson. After high school, he attained his Bachelor’s Degree from Long Island University – C.W. Post, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Steve was a man who loved his family and friends more than anything in this world. He loved exploring the shores of his lifelong home, Shelter Island, with his beloved wife of 40 years, Laura, his children Erin and Keith and the family dogs.

Steve loved sports; golfing with Laura, playing tennis with Erin, skeet and target shooting with Keith, fishing and boating, bowling and just cheering his favorite teams on TV. He loved listening to music, and playing games with his children, nieces and nephews.

Steve was a history buff, especially in all aspects of World War II — this interest sparked by his father’s military service. Talking history with his son was one of his favorite things to do.

Steve joined his father in the family business, Dickerson Electric in 1980, partnering with his stepbrother David in 1990. He always approached his work and his life with pride and the highest of ethical standards. Steve can be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of a challenge, whether it be competing in golf, or solving a complicated electrical problem for a customer.

Steve is survived by his wife Laura, children Erin of Ancramdale, N.Y. and Keith of Shelter Island, siblings Glen Seeley (Robert) and Lauren Dickerson both of Fairfax, Va., stepsiblings David McGayhey, Patty J. McGayhey, Debbie Salazar, Don McGayhey, Gail Hamilton, Jim McGayhey and Gary McGayhey, and nieces and nephews Nick and Alice Pandaleon, James Peel, Melissa Daly, Hallie Giammanco, Alex Collier, Georgia Meyers, Ryan and Daniel Seeley, and Jae Chang-Seeley.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22 from 4-7 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 2 pm. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Stephen Adkison. Interment will follow at Emily French Cemetery.