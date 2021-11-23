Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 23

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Jose J. Boch-Oscal of Mattituck was stopped on Manwaring Road on Nov. 17 and given a ticket for driving a vehicle with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Police conducted five distracted driving and traffic stops on Nov. 17, 18 and 21 in the Center, South Ferry and Menantic, resulting in one ticket and four warnings.

Accidents

Michael D. Stromberg of Shelter Island was driving west on West Neck Road on Nov. 20 when a deer ran onto the road and hit the front driver’s side of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damages.

In a minor accident on Nov. 21, Bruce Dalton of Shelter Island was traveling south on Manhanset Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting the driver’s-side door and causing damage under $1,000.

Other reports

Police were informed on Nov. 16 that a bank account had been opened in the caller’s name. He had no financial losses and was reporting for informational purposes only.

Also on the 16th, a “no wake” buoy was found washed ashore in Hay Beach; officers recognized it as belonging to the Village of Greenport.

An officer responded to an issue with garbage collection in Silver Beach on the 17th. On that date, a caller reported that a vehicle had been parked on a Longview driveway, with a door open, for approximately 24 hours. Officers did not find a car in the driveway or persons at the residence.

On Nov. 19, an anonymous caller requested an extra patrol in the Center between the hours of 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. due to vehicles passing a school bus with flashing lights.

At a caller’s request, police notified PSEG on Nov. 20 about two poles in West Neck that were leaning due to the storm and causing low-hanging wires.

Also on Nov. 20, a caller reported smoke coming from the inside of a vehicle in the Center. The Shelter Island Fire Department was unable to determine the cause of the smoke and disconnected the battery.

The Police Department was contacted on Nov. 20 about false allegations made on a social media post. On that date, an investigation was opened regarding a missing person.

In other incidents, officers participated in rifle training in Westhampton; responded to two lost and found reports; and conducted fingerprinting at police headquarters.

Alarms

The Fire Department responded to two alarms on Nov. 16 — a smoke alarm in Hay Beach, set off by construction, and a fire alarm on Ram Island where the cause was unknown and no problems were observed.

Also on the 16th, officers found the premises were secure after a motion alarm was activated at a residence in Hay Beach. A burglary alarm that same day in West Neck was set off; there were no signs of any criminal activity either inside or outside the home.

Animals

A dog at large was reported in a Center caller’s backyard. The animal control officer (ACO) recognized the dog’s description and called the owner who said the dog had just returned home on her own.

A sick raccoon in West Neck was transported by an ACO to a vet for euthanasia.

An injured deer was reported on Ram Island; officers searched the area with negative results. Another injured deer in the Center was put down by police.

A Westmoreland caller said a bird had flown into the house when a door blew open. An ACO captured a healthy woodpecker and released it outdoors.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 15; a second aided case was taken to an unspecified hospital.