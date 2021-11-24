Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

DIY Caramel Popcorn, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Using an easy recipe, make your own caramel-esque popcorn. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Pine Cone Bird Feeder, 1 p.m. (In person) Get ready to get a little messy with this fun program, using pine cones to create bird feeders. This program is great for older kids as well. Please note that this program uses peanut butter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

Film Festival Meeting, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Join the first meeting for the Anita Thacher Student Film Festival. If you haven’t signed up yet please email Sara at: [email protected] if you would like to be part of the film festival.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

Tabletop Game Day, 3 p.m. (In Person) Enjoy playing all the board games and having snacks too. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Chequit Tree Lighting, 4 to 6 p.m. Carolers, treats and a special visit from Santa.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Shelter Island Turkey Plunge, 11:00 a.m., at Crescent Beach. Rain, Snow, or Shine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

“The Great Gatsby” Book Discussion at The Ram’s Head Inn, 6 p.m. (In Person)Gather by the fireplace at The Ram’s Head Inn to discuss this iconic classic. Cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase and all are welcome. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Friday Night Dialogue – Love in Any Language: A Memoir of a Cross-Cultural Marriage, 7 p.m. (Zoom)Evelyn LaTorre was a Peace Corps volunteer in 1960’s Peru, where she met and fell in love with Antonio. They married and moved to California where they faced the challenges of a young family trying to make ends meet. Evelyn will talk about her memoir and the joys and trials of a cross-cultural marriage. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

East End Hospice’s Annual Tree of Lights Ceremony, 2:30 p.m. A socially distanced ceremony on the lawn of the library. This occasion honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances and music. Ornaments are placed on the tree in memory of loved ones. Please call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080 with any questions or to request an ornament.

Menorah Lighting, 6:30 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Police Department.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, 5 p.m at the Shelter Island Police Department.

Antarctic Odyssey – Winter-Over at South Pole Station, 7 p.m. (Zoom)

John W. Briggs weathered the ‘winter-over’ at the South Pole with 26 other members of the U.S. Antarctic Program. He will share his stories in this lavishly illustrated presentation. Special thanks to the Hamptons Observatory for organizing this event. (hamptonsobservatory.org). Visit silibrary.org to register.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS/EVENTS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, November 30, 1 to 3 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE, Wednesday, December 1, 10 to 11 a.m.

WATER QUALITY ADVISORY BOARD, Thursday, December 2, 6 to 7 p.m.