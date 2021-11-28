Chequit tree lighting sets Shelter Island Heights aglow

The tree in front of The Chequit all lit up for Christmas. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The Chequit’s classic wrap-around porch was the perfect viewing stand for the large crowd of revelers gathered to watch the hotel’s second annual tree lighting at dusk on Friday, Nov. 26.

Hot chocolate, spiced cider, donuts and passed appetizers were provided by the new management of the venerable hotel to a holiday crowd at least twice the size of last year’s gathering.

Phyllis and Bill McGorry and their grandson, Aidenn Beaton, enjoyed the refreshments, which in Aidenn’s case may have consisted mainly of marshmallows. P.A.T. Hunt was on the less-windy side of the massive porch with her daughter Selina, and grandchildren Earnest and Charlotte.

By 4:15 with mini-marshmallows and powdered sugar flying, Santa arrived on a large red fire truck and began working the crowd. Santa Claus (whose HoHoHo reminded more than one adult of Fire Marshall Mike Johnson) was surrounded as children left the shelter of the porch to greet Santa on his way to the party.

With daylight dwindling, the crowd counted down to 10, and the tree blazed with white lights, officially opening the holiday season on Shelter Island with sweetness, song and light.

More photos by Charity Robey of the tree lightitng:

