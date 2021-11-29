In Mashomack
I want you to know that
all things are present
to those who know patience.
Among these tangled paths
all things have become clear.
Along their course,
I have felt the Earth
rise and fall beneath my tread,
tasted a wind that carried
salt and seed and snow,
made love to the air with
the dragonflies, finches and hawks.
I have witnessed a sharp sun in January,
and a sky obscured by clouding
just beyond the noon in July.
Shorelines, saplings and fawns.
Dust and mud and wildflowers.
I will retrace these paths
even when my legs betray me,
even when I become unsure.
For I have come to trust the birds
and the limbs of the trees,
and the grasses which lean over the path.
Even as the quiet nights are folding me
safely into my very deepest dreams,
I will know these ways and I will be
walking, ever walking.
When you come here,
look for me.
“In Mashomack” is from the collection, “A Shed for Wood,” published in Ireland by Salmon Poetry in 2014.
The author, Daniel Thomas Moran, former Poet Laureate of Suffolk County, and a former Island resident, lives now in New Hampshire.