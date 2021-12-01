Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 1, 2021

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Police announced in a press release that Thomas Campbell, 39, of St. James was arrested in Ronkonkoma and issued a field appearance ticket on Nov. 22 for trespassing on a property while hunting. Following an investigation, it was determined that Mr. Campbell knowingly entered and remained unlawfully on the premises.

He was instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Nov. 23, Mehmet M. Ozsu of Sag Harbor was given a summons on South Ferry Road for driving while using a portable electronic device.

Police issued two tickets to Victor Fuentes of Greenport on Nov. 27 — one for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road and the second for unlicensed operation.

On Nov. 29, Walter Segundo Barrera-Rea of Edgewater, Md. was given a summons for driving on South Ferry Road while using a portable electronic device.

Miguel A. DeJesus of Shelter Island was stopped by police and ticketed on Nov. 29 on Manhanset Road for driving with no/inadequate lights.

On Nov. 23 and Nov. 25 through 29, police conducted 13 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Heights, the Center and West Neck, resulting in five tickets and nine warnings.

Other reports

A caller reported a possibly open door at a Montclair residence on Nov. 22. An officer entered the home, found no problems and secured the door.

For informational purposes, police were told of a caller receiving three scam mail letters on Nov. 22. Also on that date, an extra patrol was requested in the Center when a caller reported, but was unable to confirm, that an unwelcome person may have pulled into her driveway. No current order of protection or affidavit of trespass was in police files.

A caller was advised on Nov. 23 that her concerns were civil in nature and that she should contact an attorney to start civil proceedings.

A car was reported speeding in the area of Manhasset and Ram Island roads on Nov. 23. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

On Nov. 24, a caller told police he was concerned when he saw a kite board partially in the water off a beach in Shorewood, just an hour after he had observed someone kite boarding in the same area. While he was being interviewed by an officer, the owner of the kite board came by to retrieve the board.

Also on the 24th, police were told that a witness had seen the caller’s vehicle being side-swiped on Grand Avenue in the Heights. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident. Police were unable to identify the vehicle from the witness’s description. An accident report was not written up pending the owner bringing the vehicle to police headquarters for an inspection of the damage.

A caller dialed 911 on Nov. 25 and then hung up. She later explained that it was not an emergency but she thought she had seen a person holding a baby on the front lawn of a Menantic property. An officer responded and searched the area.

A power outage in the Heights near Prospect Road was reported on Nov. 25; PSEG was notified. Police were contacted on that date by a person looking for money for the North Ferry fare; the caller was gone when an officer arrived.

On Nov. 26, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) investigated two fire reports, both in the Center. One was caused by smoke from a surge protector that had melted on the heater in a break room at the Chase Bank. The second was smoke from a wood stove chimney fire probably set off by a creosote build-up in the exhaust pipe in the Center.

An officer on patrol in the Center on Nov. 27 found pieces of a front bumper and inner fender on the side of the road. The unknown vehicle had struck dirt a embankment causing minor damage to the front of the vehicle; there was no property damage.

An open door at a Longview residence was called in on Nov. 27. An officer searched the residence, found no signs of criminal activity and secured the front door.

In other incidents: three vehicles were opened with the keys locked inside; officers responded to three lost and found reports; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) programs for 5th and 6th graders at the school; assisted a person with a smoke detector; and conducted a well-being check.

Alarms

An anonymous caller reported an audible alarm at Isola restaurant in the Heights on Nov. 24. It had been activated by smoke from a wood fire oven; the SIFD was notified.

On Nov. 25, the SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center, confirmed the accuracy of the alarm and aired out the residence.

A smoke alarm at Our Lady of the Isle was activated by a malfunctioning air handler; the SIFD ventilated the basement.

Animals

A Merlin falcon was reported in distress in the Center. An animal control officer (ACO) captured the falcon, transported it to a vet and later to a wildlife rehabilitation center for observation.

A barking dog was reported outside in a Cartwright neighbor’s yard; an officer advised the owner to bring the dog into the residence. An ACO told another owner of a barking dog in Menantic to bring it inside. A dog at large in the Center had returned home when police arrived. Another loose dog in the Center could not be located by the ACO.

An ACO recognized the dog at large reported in the Center and contacted the owner who took the dog home.

A sick raccoon was seen in the Center; an ACO was unable to locate it. In another incident, involving a raccoon in a Menantic pool house, the ACO was able to capture a healthy raccoon and take him outside.

An injured deer on a Center trail was put down by police.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 23, 24, 27 and 29.