Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Dec. 2, 2021

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom, silibrary.org.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

Tabletop Game Day, 3 p.m. (In Person at the library) Enjoy playing all the board games and having snacks too. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Children’s Paint Workshop, 3:30 p.m. (In Person at the library) Get ready to paint, using flat canvases and acrylic paints to create your own art. Once your art is dry, you can hang it in your room to brighten up your space during the winter months. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Super Smash Bros. Battle, 3:30 p.m. (In Person at the library) Battle your friends in another snack-filled Smash Bros. Battle. Masks required. Spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Santa & Mrs. Claus visit The Shelter Island History Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 16 South Ferry Rd. Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at The History Center and receive a special holiday gift.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

“The Great Gatsby” Book Discussion at The Ram’s Head Inn, 6 p.m. (In Person) Gather by the fireplace at The Ram’s Head Inn to discuss this iconic classic. Cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase and all are welcome. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Friday Night Dialogue – Love in Any Language: A Memoir of a Cross-Cultural Marriage, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Evelyn LaTorre was a Peace Corps volunteer in 1960’s Peru, where she met and fell in love with Antonio. They married and moved to California where they faced the challenges of a young family trying to make ends meet. Evelyn will talk about her memoir and the joys and trials of a cross-cultural marriage. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3-10

Hamptons Doc Fest Dec. 3-5 at Sag Harbor Cinema (8 films)

Dec. 6-10 at Bay Street Theater (22 films) For information visit hamptonsdocfest.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

East End Hospice’s Annual Tree of Lights Ceremony, 2:30 p.m. A socially distanced ceremony on the lawn of the library. This occasion honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances and music. Ornaments are placed on the tree in memory of loved ones. Please call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080 with any questions or to request an ornament.

Menorah Lighting, 6:30 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Police Department.

DECEMBER 6 – 17

Shelter Island PTSA seeks donations of new and gently used gift items — for all members of the family — wrapping supplies, boxes and gift bags. Please note they can not accept stuffed animals. Bring donations to the School lobby Dec. 6 – 17. Holiday Boutique will be held on Friday, Dec. 17. All proceeds from sales in the Boutique benefit local families in need. For info Email: [email protected]

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, 5 p.m at the Shelter Island Police Department.

Antarctic Odyssey – Winter-Over at South Pole Station, 7 p.m. (Zoom) John W. Briggs weathered the ‘winter-over’ at the South Pole. He will share his stories in this lavishly illustrated presentation. Special thanks to the Hamptons Observatory for organizing this event (hamptonsobservatory.org). Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Friday Night Dialogue: Teen Pod w/ Peter Waldner 7 p.m. (Zoom) Make reservations by 6:30 p.m. Peter Waldner’s short comedy (with an all-Island cast) which was inspired by the classic movie, Invasion of the Body Snatchers. After the movie, the director will discuss the year and a half odyssey to get the film made and some funny, behind-the-scenes stories.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Windmill Lighting, 4-5 p.m., with the lighting of the newly restored 1810 Windmill taking place at 4:30 p.m. Dress warm. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and listen to Christmas carols.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Cookie Swap, 2:00 p.m. (In-Person at the library) Bring in three dozen of your favorite cookies, individually packaged with three cookies per bag, along with the recipe. Bring extra for tasting and we will indulge and vote for our favorite cookie. Beverages will be served. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN MEETINGS/EVENTS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

WATER QUALITY ADVISORY BOARD, Thursday, December 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT MEETING, Friday, December 3, 2 to 3 p.m. Town Hall Meeting Room

TOWN BOARD MEETING, Friday, December 3, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

SHORELINE ACCESS TASK FORCE VIA ZOOM, Monday, December 6, 9 to 10 a.m.

WMAC, Monday, December 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING/GRANTS COMMITTEE, Tuesday, December 7, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, December 7, 1 to 3 p.m.

EMS ADVISORY BOARD, Tuesday, December 7, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION, Wednesday, December 8, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.