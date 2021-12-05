A feast for the eye and soul at the St. Nicholas Fair

Gifts for babies and adults, handmade by Phyllis Power at the St. Nicholas Fair. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The beloved Island tradition of the St. Nicholas Fair was on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

St. Nicholas was born in the 3rd century and was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships. St. Nicholas made a special, in-person appearance at the fair in his signature red robes.

The tradition had its nostalgic start at an old church in Grand Rapids, Mich., when parishioners remembered the United Kingdom monarch’s annual “walk about” for her subjects. Soon, the event came to be a day of socializing and receiving a “few sweets” too.

St. Mary’s is proudly carrying on the tradition.



Karen Springer with her handmade jewelry, bags and accessories.

Holly Cronin set up her wares outside to better showcase natural fragrances and room fresheners.

Dianne Bowditch with a line of elegant and ornate soaps.