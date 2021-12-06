Looking for a Christmas tree? Expect to pay more this year

Inflation and supply chain issues have made these beauties pricier this December. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy

Like some Thanksgiving staples and so many other things since the pandemic outbreak, Christmas trees may cost a little more this year.

The American Christmas Tree Association says, while pricing may differ from retailer to retailer, live tree costs have nearly doubled compared to prices from 2015 and artificial Christmas tree retailers have raised prices 20-30%.

“The economic instability caused by COVID-19 and the impacts of extreme weather have affected all parts of the global and U.S. supply chain, and Christmas trees are no exception,” the ACTA says. “These challenges mean that there will be fewer live and artificial Christmas trees available this year, and those that are available will cost more than before.”

According to the ACTA, the price hikes are the result of a combination of factors — extreme weather events in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, supply chain congestion and shipping container shortages. Plus, demand is rising.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates nearly 13.9 million trees will be cut and sold ahead of the upcoming holiday, as compared to a little over 13.5 million last year.

Kristian Clark of White Oak Farms and Gardens on North Ferry Road said Monday that his business is selling trees for 20% more than last year, and lists the same reasons the ACTA has for the spike. “Everything is up,” Mr. Clark said. “Labor costs, materials, everything.”

Inflation is one culprit and supply slowdowns is another. Demand for trees is high, which is good, Mr. Clark said, “but without supply …”

The business is busier than ever, however, and the trees are going fast.

“When I was at the Christmas Tree Growers Association in Pennsylvania this summer, they told all Christmas tree farms to expect 40% more people this year,” said Stacey Soloviev, owner of Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue. “There is a shortage, you know, from before, people not planting as much [in previous years]. And we’re kind of seeing that hit now, because it takes seven to 10 years for a mature tree. I think a lot were planted in the last four years, but we won’t see a surplus for a few more years.”

There likely won’t be a shortage of the Christmas trees grown on Long Island, such as Douglas firs, but farmers said it’s more difficult to obtain Fraser firs — one of the more popular types of Christmas trees, and a species that doesn’t typically grow regionally.

“We have plenty of trees in the ground of our own trees,” said Joe Shipman, owner of Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck. “We are going to be short on trees brought in from other farms, other species of trees. There’s a certain species of tree that’s high in demand, which is the Fraser fir. The Fraser fir does not grow on Long Island, so you’re forced to grow Douglas fir.”

While his farm has a “great supply” of Douglas firs, they’re running short on Fraser trees; many wholesalers that grow Fraser firs are either going out of business or switching to retail operations because the supply of labor is so low, he said.

Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Southold, on the other hand, has seen a rush on trees so far this year. Owner Ed Dart said last year, the farm sold out before the end of the season.

“I expect that will happen again for two reasons. One, we’re a small place so we hardly ever have enough anyway. Number two, it’s very difficult to source any trees from any wholesale growers to supplement what we grow,” he said. Garden centers, fire departments and other organizations that usually sell Christmas trees have been calling his farm about purchasing wholesale.

“The usual places where Long Island families would go to buy Christmas trees are unable to find their products and so they’re even calling me, who doesn’t even have enough trees in the first place. So I guess it’s real. But also, we’re gaining in popularity because of our uniqueness,” he added.

Price is a one thing, but Mr. Dart emphasized that the reason many people visit Christmas tree farms is for the experience.

“It’s our 50th year [of being in business],” he said. “I think the very first innovative thing we did was to be a destination farm in the first place.”

Christmas tree farmers emphasized the “agritainment” options at their venues this winter, ranging from pony and train rides to pictures with Santa.

The ACTA says most U.S. consumers will be able to find Christmas trees this year, but cautions against waiting. “Plan ahead, and buy early,” it says.