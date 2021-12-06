Weather Service: A wet start to the work week

Off Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a soggy start to the work week, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for showers today along with a possible thunderstorm this morning.

It will stay rainy and windy throughout the day.

The NWS is forecasting warm temperatures, compared to the last several days, with a high of 60 degrees, and a south wind at 13 to 16 mph, gusting as high as 32 mph.

Tonight, the showers will still be around, according to the NWS, with the temperature dropping to 36 degrees.

The wind will shift to the southwest before turning to the west at 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.