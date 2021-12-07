Another resignation from Town government

Assessor Craig Wood is resigning. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The exodus from Town Hall continues.

The Reporter has learned of another resignation of a top Town official, when Assessor Crag Wood said he was resigning and giving the Town two weeks’ notice as of Monday.

This comes on the heels of Building Permit Examiner Lori Beard Raymond announcing her resignation yesterday effective Dec. 27 — shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2021/12/07/town-building-department-official-stepping-down-lori-beard-raymond-leaving-after-5-plus-years/

Mr. Wood said he was leaving “to spend more time with my extended family,” and wouldn’t elaborate further.

He added that this wasn’t a sudden decision.

He was appointed as an assessor in 2017 to fill the remaining two years of Quinn Karpheh’s term, when Mr. Karpeh resigned to take a job off-Island.

Mr. Wood was then elected in 2019 to a full term.

With Mr. Wood leaving, there are two Town assessors, Pat Castoldi and Judith Lechmanski.

“The office is in very good hands with Judith and Pat,” Mr. Wood said.

As with Mr. Karpeh’s resignation, the Town can appoint an assessor to fill the remaining two years of Mr. Wood’s term, or work with two assessors until the next election.