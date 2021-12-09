Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom, silibrary.org.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Children’s Paint Workshop, 3:30 p.m. (In person at the library)

Get ready to paint, using flat canvases and acrylic paints to create your own art. Once your art is dry, you can hang it in your room to brighten up your space during the winter months. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Super Smash Bros. Battle, 3:30 p.m. (In Person at the library)

Battle your friends in another snack-filled Smash Bros. Battle. Masks required. Spots are limited, so register now at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Wooden Snowman Ornaments, 11 a.m. (In Person) Using wood beads and twine, we’ll be painting and creating our very own snowman ornaments. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 –

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Get ready to create your own adorable paper winter hat. This cozy craft features your own design patterns and cotton balls. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Hot Chocolate Taste Test, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Put your tastebuds to the test and try some amazingly delicious hot chocolates to determine which one is the winner. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Mario Kart Tournament, 3:30 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with some fun prizes. Masks are required and spots are limited, so register now. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Library Holiday Extravaganza, 1 p.m. Santa Claus is coming to the library and we’ll have storytime with Miss Mollie, design our own elf hats and decorate cookies (and drink hot chocolate). It’s going to be a frosty, fabulous day so save the date.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT THE HISTORY CENTER

Santa & Mrs. Claus visit The Shelter Island History Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 16 South Ferry Rd. Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus at The History Center and receive a special holiday gift.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9-10

Hamptons Doc Fest at Bay Street Theater (22 films) For information visit hamptonsdocfest.com

DECEMBER 6 – 17

Shelter Island PTSA seeks donations of new and gently used gift items — for all members of the family — wrapping supplies, boxes and gift bags. Please note they can not accept stuffed animals. Bring donations to the School lobby Dec. 6 – 17. Holiday Boutique will be held on Friday, Dec. 17. All proceeds from sales in the Boutique benefit local families in need. For info Email: [email protected]

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Friday Night Dialogue: Teen Pod w/ Peter Waldner 7 p.m. (Zoom) Make reservations by 6:30 p.m. Peter Waldner’s short comedy (with an all-Island cast) which was inspired by the classic movie, Invasion of the Body Snatchers. After the movie, the director will discuss the year and a half odyssey to get the film made and some funny, behind-the-scenes stories. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Windmill Lighting, 4-5 p.m., with the lighting of the newly restored 1810 Windmill taking place at 4:30 p.m. Dress warm. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and listen to Christmas carols.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Cookie Swap, 2:00 p.m. (In-Person at the library) Bring in three dozen of your favorite cookies, individually packaged with three cookies per bag, along with the recipe. Bring extra for tasting and we will indulge and vote for our favorite cookie. Beverages will be served. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Winter Terrarium – Take and Make. Create a charming winter tableau to decorate your home for the winter. Library will provide the supplies, all you need is your snowy spirit. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Shelter Island Book Club – Reader’s Choice, 4:30 p.m. (In Person at library) Members share a book they have read that exemplifies the spirit of the holiday season: a season of light in the darkness, a book centered on a story that brings out the best in human nature. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, DECEMEBR 17

Friday Night Dialogue – “Brothers-In-Law” Play Reading, 7:00 pm (In Person at library) John Kaasik and Jeff Baron star in a reading of Baron’s suspenseful comedy, Brothers-In-Law. Kathy Hills will read stage directions. The reading will be followed by a brief discussion. Space is limited so please register early at silibrary.org. This program contains adult language. Masks will be required.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) In the tragedy of Macbeth (also known as “the Scottish play” in theatre circles), a brave Scottish general receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that he will one day be King. Unbridled ambition, mayhem, and bloodshed ensue. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through December.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION, Tuesday, December 14 from 6-9 p.m., Center Firehouse

DERING HARBOR BOARD, Saturday, December 11, 9 a.m. in person, Village Hall

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL, Monday, December 13, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Tuesday, December 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD, Tuesday, December 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING, Wednesday, December 15, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Thursday, December 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

Public meetings will be conducted via ZOOM conference.