ZBA gives thumbs up to Chequit’s request

The tree in front of The Chequit all lit up for Christmas. (Credit: Charity Robey)

As expected, The Chequit application for variances needed to make changes to the hotel complex passed muster with the Zoning Board of Appeals.

At a November public hearing, ZBA members postponed their decision, wanting to discuss the application, which occurred at a Dec. 8 work session.

There was one letter introduced into the record asking that a restriction be put on the approval blocking any other structures to be built on the property that fronts on Grand Avenue. But ZBA members rejected that request, noting that further expansion of buildings on the property would require a new application.

The current application provides for a new foundation with a full basement and a stairway beneath the main structure, plus a new recessed patio on an existing cottage. An existing nonconforming porch was removed from the cottage without a building permit, and plans call for reconstructing it in the same size and footprint as the original porch. The unfinished basement area on the main structure was originally planned for storage of off-season items, but the ZBA sees no need to restrict what can be stored there. It’s restriction calls for a ban on creating any living quarters in the space.

The ZBA action was required for area and variances.

As is typical in construction in the area, there will be restrictions related to hours of work and parking of construction vehicles in line with Heights Property Owners Corporation requirements. Those restrictions are aimed at avoiding traffic problems and enabling area residents to be free from unreasonable disruptions.

The formal resolution that was slated to be adopted Dec. 15 calls for a vegetative buffer of 4-foot evergreens to be placed on the front and side of the main structure.

Church project

The ZBA would require a new application from Stanley and Kristin Church of 52 Tuthill Drive if they wish to gain approval for changes made after they received original approval for a project that as built doesn’t match what was approved. They were hoping to get an extension on their original approval but that’s not in the cards for the ZBA members.

Matt Sherman, the couple’s agent, said the ZBA ruling “is completely reasonable” and he would inform his clients of the ruling.

Honoring Doug Matz

Doug Matz, who came to the ZBA as a member in 2005 and became chairman in 2011, was honored with a proclamation for his service at last week’s work session. Mr. Matz handled numerous key projects during his tenure according to the proclamation, which thanked him for his “dedicated service” to Islanders and the “positive influence” he had on his community.

His successor, Phil DiOrio, read the proclamation.