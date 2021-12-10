Christmas readings at Presbyterian Church focus on historic WWI truce at Christmas 1914

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church cemetery. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A tradition of dramatic Christmas readings will return to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

The presentation of an hour of Christmas Readings, curated by Terry and Kathy Brockbank, is a biennial event that was put “on pause” last year due to the pandemic. The featured piece this year is titled “Christmas Truce,” which uses actual transcripts written by both British and German soldiers who were in the trenches during the World War I unofficial “truce” of 1914.

According to history.com, on Dec. 7, 1914, Pope Benedict XV suggested a temporary hiatus for Christmas of the war that had begun five months earlier in Europe. The warring countries refused to create any official cease-fire, but on Christmas the soldiers in the trenches declared their own unofficial truce.

Starting on Christmas Eve, many German and British troops sang Christmas carols to each other across the lines, and at certain points the Allied soldiers even heard brass bands joining the Germans in their joyous singing.

At the first light of dawn on Christmas Day, some German soldiers emerged from their trenches and approached the Allied lines across no-man’s-land, calling out “Merry Christmas” in their enemies’ native tongues.

At first, the Allied soldiers feared it was a trick, but seeing the Germans unarmed they climbed out of their trenches and shook hands with the enemy soldiers.

The men exchanged presents of cigarettes and plum puddings and sang carols and songs. Some Germans lit Christmas trees around their trenches, and there was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer.

Several distinguished Islanders have agreed to take part in reading the stories, and Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw will provide music related to this truce.

Kathy and Terry Brockbank will complete the afternoon, reprising “The Gift of the Magi,” by O. Henry.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.