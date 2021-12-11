Island artists featured in video

Susan Schrott (Reporter file photo)

Susan Friedman Schrott, a popular artist on the Island, has been recognized as a leading East End artist and featured in a new film by the Montauk Library. The film is a production of Islanders Peter Waldner and John Kaasik, who are artists and dramatists in their own right.

Ms. Schrott is known for her colorful textile art. Following the 2018 attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue, she created a quilt to express the condolences of Islanders for the survivors of the attack. Early in the COVID pandemic, she made masks and distributed them free to any Islanders who needed them.

The video is available for the general public to enjoy via a link on the Montauk Library website at montauklibrary.org/video/