The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from now until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Weather Service is calling for showers and thunderstorms tonight with southwest winds between 18 and 26 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph, strong enough to bring down tree branches and create power outages.

Tomorrow’s forecast is for a cloudy morning with gradual clearing with a wind from the west at 11 to 15 mph.