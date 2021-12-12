Jenifer’s Journal: Christmas Present

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Of course there is a Santa Claus…[but] no single somebody could do it all … that’s why everybody is Santa Claus. I am. You are. — Truman Capote

I hope the readers of this column will honor the implicit instruction of its main title — Adults Only — and keep it out of the reach of any precocious grade-schooler who might just be happening by.

Forewarned is after all, well, forewarned.

The Christmas I’d just turned 9 and all year long I’d been trying to beat back the pernicious suspicion that maybe Santa Claus wasn’t real. However, that malevolent possibility cruised the back of my mind like a shark. Queasy with fear, I tried to ignore it and, as Christmas approached, I pretended with a vengeance that the thrill, the anticipation was still the same as always.

But it wasn’t. It seemed there was no way I could escape the excruciating transition from believing to not believing. I was miserable.

Until, well, I’m not exactly sure, but maybe it had to do with having a little brother who was five years younger and a true believer. Maybe, in trying to breathe in some of his pure belief like oxygen, I tried to make him believe even more.

Whatever happened, I suddenly found myself over on the Santa side of Christmas, the giving side, and I realized that there just might be a little magic in me, too. From then on, there was nothing for it.

Figuring out just what would really “get” any given family member — what totally unexpected present — crafted in utmost secrecy that would surprise and delight him or her on Christmas morning.

Depending on the gift, I often had to start working on it a month or two before Christmas, which of course made Christmas come sooner and, therefore, last longer.

Over the next several years, the ultimate goal in gift-giving became who could make the recipient cry. In a good way, that is. My personal best during that period came when my older brother was in the Air Force and, during the year, he’d sent home poems he’d been writing.

I collected them, typed them up on creamy-colored, fancy paper and, here’s the beauty part, found a bookbinder to bind them all together in a leather cover with the title and author gold-stamped on the front.

My brother managed to get home on leave in time to open his present from me on Christmas morning. I can’t say that he cried, but my mother did, which was almost as good.

Back then, however, I had no idea that the best was yet to come. It turns out that grandchildren provide the most fertile medium for gift-giving opportunities. The sweet spot is when they’re between the ages of 3 and 10.

A grandchild has no problem with magic and, besides, you know one another in a way that nobody else can, which is kind of magic in itself.

Sadly, by the time they’re 11 or 12, peer pressure, TikTok, Instagram and Amazon make their Christmas lists very specific and you begin to lose them to gift cards.

But until then, whether you’re producing pirate treasure, or wizard capes, or custom-made paper dolls, anything you make with your heart, your hands and/or your imagination usually hits its heart-mark.

Interestingly, the last word one would ever use to describe Santa-style present-giving is “selfless.” After all, who has more fun, who feels the most excitement when an especially planned and produced gift is given? The gifter or the giftee? Exactly.

I think Capote clearly has it right. Of course, there’s a Santa Claus and of course the rest of us have to help him and, really, who wouldn’t want to? T

he most important things that we can’t actually see but they still exist, like Francis P. Church, editor of the New York Sun, said back in 1897 in his famous reply to 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s question about Santa’s existence:

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus … the most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see … Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies!”

That endorsement, along with, possibly, a reviewing of one of the best, yet strangely unheralded, Christmas movies ever made, “Miracle on 34th Street,” should give any one of us confidence in assuring any skeptical young person who might ask, that yes, indeed, Santa Claus does exist. Substantively? Spiritually? That’s all just semantics.

In this Christmas Present, he’s here, and he’s hiring.