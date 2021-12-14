Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 14, 2021

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Police issued two tickets on Dec. 11 to Nicole L. Fritton of New York City and Christina M. Cooley of Shelter Island. Both were for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Eight traffic stops were conducted in the Center, Cartwright and on Ram Island on Dec. 6, 8 and 11, resulting in six warnings and two tickets.

Accidents

Darrin C. Binder of Shelter Island was driving north on North Midway Road on Dec. 9 when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side door and side-view mirror.

Other reports

A caller told police on Dec. 6 that a truck was traveling the wrong way on Clinton Avenue. An officer canvassed the area with negative results. Also on the 6th, police assisted a Center resident in getting into her house after she had locked herself out.

A downed tree in Hay Beach was reported blocking a roadway on Dec. 7; it was removed by the Highway Department.

A caller in the Heights complained on the 7th that a person who had been evicted had left a vehicle behind. She was advised that this was a civil matter and her lawyer should contact the court or the sheriff’s department.

Also on the 7th, a walk-in at police headquarters said a truck parked in the road on East Thomas Street was causing a dangerous condition. An officer found a Verizon van parked partially on the roadway while work was being done on a utility pole. The incident was not deemed hazardous.

A case of grand larceny was reported on Dec. 9. A payment to a vendor was never received; the vendor’s computer had been previously hacked and the payment had gone into an unknown account.

Police were informed on the 9th that a garage door in Hay Beach had been open for several days. An officer responded and observed no indication of any criminal activity and secured the door.

A caller reported on Dec. 10 that he had been a victim of fraud; the police opened an investigation.

While on patrol in the North Ferry parking lot on Dec. 12, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously next to an unlocked vehicle. The area was canvassed for the person with negative results.

In other incidents, police taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; responded to two false 911 calls; attended rifle requalification in Westhampton; provided a lift assist to two residents in their homes; verified a VIN number; handled traffic at the tree lighting; conducted a well-being check; and filed administrative reports for the state.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to two carbon monoxide alarms on Dec. 6 and 12. The first, at a Center residence, was set off by a furnace puff-back. The SIFD opened Bilco doors and ventilated the basement. An Emergency Medical Services team transported the resident to Eastern Long Island Hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

The second CO alarm was activated by a faulty detector.

The SIFD also answered a fire alarm in Mashomack on Dec. 6; the resident’s owner said it was set off by smoke from cooking and the SIFD confirmed it was a false alarm.

A burglary alarm in the Center was activated on Dec. 9, caused by the motion of domestic pets. On the 10th, a medical alert alarm in the Center was set off accidentally.

Burnt toast was the reason for an activated fire alarm in the Center on Dec. 11. The SIFD was notified.

Animal reports

A barking dog was reported in the Center; an animal control officer (ACO) observed the area for 30 minutes and did not hear any barking. An ACO responded to another barking dog complaint and contacted the owners who were off-Island. The dog had apparently gotten out through a pet door that the owners had forgotten to close before leaving the house.

Following a third complaint about a dog that barked every night for two weeks in Cartwright, an ACO visited the area three times between 5 and 8 p.m. and heard no barking

A dog at large was seen in Menantic; an officer searched the area with negative results.

An injured raccoon was reported in South Ferry. The ACO found a healthy raccoon who would not stay off the roadway. It was transported to a wildlife rehabilitator for observation. Another injured raccoon turned out to be healthy, too, but with numerous injuries. It was also taken to wildlife rehab.

A caller requested a welfare check of chickens in the Center; an ACO found the coop secure and observed that the chickens had adequate food and shelter.

Aided cases

EMS teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 6 and 12; A third case refused medical attention and transport on Dec. 6.