Trend stays up for Island COVID cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Just as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the County, State and across the nation, the number of Islanders who have tested positive for the virus has gone up in the past week. There are now a total of 100 cases here since the Town began to count in March 2020.

That’s three more cases recorded since Dec.7.

Deputy Superintendent Amber Brach-Williams reported the grim news at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. Ms. Williams also said Suffolk County numbers are up this week, with positive cases of residents who have been tested now at 7.2 percent, a full percentage point over the past week.

Two weeks ago, the number was 5.3%.

The spiking trend in the County of infected residents can be seen by looking at the positivity rate on Oct. 30, which was 2.31%.

At the work session, the Board noted that masks are required at Town Hall, but individual departments can also ask for proof of COVID vaccination.

Councilman Jim Colligan said there is a mask mandate at the FIT Center.